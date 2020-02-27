Two arrested, over 180 grams of marijuana seized in Milford

22-year-old Joshua A. Reibsome, of Greenwood; 23-year-old Anthony R. Merlo-Tijerino, of Lincoln, DE – Milford Police Department

Over 180 grams of marijuana was seized and two were arrested following a drug investigation in Milford.

According to the Milford Police Department, the incident occurred just after 11 a.m., Tuesday when officers made contact with two men on Kingston Terrace in Hearthstone Manor.

As officers approached the men, they noticed a smell of burnt marijuana and saw what appeared to be marijuana in plain view.

Further investigation led to approximately 184 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia being seized, according to polcie.

23-year-old Anthony R. Merlo-Tijerino, of Lincoln, and 22-year-old Joshua A. Reibsome, of Greenwood, were both taken into custody.

Merlo-Tijerino was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Marijuana Personal Use Quantity In Public Area, and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. Bail was set at $27,300 unsecured.

Reibsome has been charged with Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Marijuana Personal Use Quantity In Public Area, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,101 unsecured.