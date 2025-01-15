Two Arrested On Firearm and Drug Charges Following Drug Investigation

Dover Police have arrested a 25-year-old Camden, Delaware man and a 23-year-old Wilmington man on drug and firearm charges following a drug investigation on Tuesday night. The investigation began last night shortly after 10 pm when members of the Street Crimes Unit contacted Darrell Boyd of Wilmington on Haman Drive in reference to a drug investigation that was being conducted. Boyd initially ran from Officers but they caught up with him and arrested him. Boyd was found in possession of 5.7 grams of crack cocaine and 6 bags of heroin. Meanwhile Kaliph Miller of Camden was taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence was conducted and Officers located a loaded Glock 22.40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, a handgun that was reported stolen, and approximately 49.3 grams of crack cocaine.

Darrell Boyd Kaliph Miller

Additional Information from Dover Police and List of Charges

Both individuals were transported to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.

Miller was committed to SCI on $125,300 cash bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (4x)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Conspiracy Second Degree

-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

-Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Boyd was committed to SCI on $126,000 cash bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (4x)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Conspiracy Second Degree

-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

-Possession of a Stolen Firearm

-Resisting Arrest

Both suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.