Two Charged after Fire Call to Wicomico Middle School

Two juveniles have been arrested after causing a fire at Wicomico Middle School Thursday morning just before 9. State Fire Marshal investigators say the juveniles were manipulating exposed, energized wiring in a school bathroom to cause the device to spark and smoke until the device was destroyed and caused a fire in the wall behind the circuit breaker. Both juveniles are charged with malicious destruction of property. Officials say the juveniles had no intent to cause a fire and were not charged with any fire related crimes.