Two Charged After Georgetown Assault

Georgetown Police have arrested two men on charges of assault. Police were called to Douglas Street and the railroad tracks on Wednesday where they contacted a male victim with head injuries. The victim told police that two men used rocks and glass bottles to strike him. One suspect was arrested at the scene – the other was arrested later. Police have charged 28 year old Deivin Gonzalez Ramirez and 29 year old Jesus Vagues – both of Georgetown with assault, conspiracy, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. During the investigation police were contacted about a found 9-year old girl – who turned out to be looking for her father, who is one of the suspects. Both men are being held in default of bail at SCI.