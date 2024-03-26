Two Charged After Shoplifting in Ocean View

Image courtesy Ocean View Police

Ocean View Police were called last Saturday evening after two suspects shoplifted from the CVS Pharmacy. Surveillance video provided police with pictures of the suspects and their vehicle. About three hours later, police from Dagsboro spotted the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop. Ocean View Police responded and assisted in arresting both suspects. A K-9 scan of the vehicle alerted to the presence of drugs and a search turned up a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Police also uncovered several thousand dollars worth of suspected stolen items – mainly beauty and skin care products.

Dagsboro Police have charged Alexis Milstead with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving Without a Valid License

Ocean View Police charged the following individuals:

Alexis Milstead (30) of Falls Church, VA

Organized Retail Theft (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony

George Escobar (31) of Falls Church, VA

Organized Retail Theft (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony



Milstead and Escobar were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on a $5,000 secured bond pending arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas.

This investigation is ongoing, and Milstead and Escobar are suspected of stealing from multiple area pharmacies and stores. Anyone with information about this matter is encouraged to contact Officer First Class Connor Watkins of the Ocean View Police Department at 302-539-1111.