Two Charged after Shots Fired in Laurel

Image courtesy Laurel PD

Laurel Police were called to the area of Daniel and Wilson Street Wednesday for a fight with possible shots fired. Police arriving at the scene found no fight and no eyewitnesses, however a black male, identified as Antoine Deshields of Salisbury, was found with a gun shot wound. Police went into two apartments at Carvel Gardens with a search warrant and found Savanna Fosque of Salisbury trying to remove a firearm believed used in this incident from one location. Fosque is charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence and was released on her own recognizance. Deshields is charged with 1st degree reckless endangering and is free on bond.