Two Charged after Traffic Stop in Seaford

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop Friday night led to the arrest of two people from Seaford on criminal charges. Delaware State Police spotted a Honda Civic with multiple large cracks in the windshield and stopped the car in the Delux Dairy parking lot. When the trooper contacted the driver, 39 year old Jason Eskridge and passenger 40 year old Tina Hearn, an odor of marijuana came from the car. A probable search turned up a switchblade, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Eskridge faces multiple charges and is being held at SCI in default of a cash bond.

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Driving an Unsafe Motor Vehicle

Hearn faces multiple charges and is free on an unsecured bond.