Two charged in construction site theft scheme in Sussex County

46-year-old Anthony M. Cichocki and 36-year-old Brian J. Govin, both of Lewes, DE – (Left to Right) – State Police

Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with a series of thefts from construction sites across Sussex County.

Since mid April, Delaware State Police have been investigating several thefts from construction sites and construction trailers.

On May 4, troopers investigated a theft of a Polaris ATV at a construction site in Rehoboth Beach that occurred sometime over the weekend.

Through further investigation, police located the ATV at Cichocki’s residence within the McNichol Place Mobile Home Park. Cichocki was taken into custody without incident and it was learned that he had a co-conspirator, Brian Govin.

Troopers responded to Govin’s residence in the 20100 block of Beaver Dam Road, Lewes. He was not home at the time, however consent to search the residence was provided by the homeowners.

While searching the property, police located a John Deere Gator behind a pole building that was reported stolen on April 23.

Police later learned that Govin had showed up at Cichocki’s residence where they located and arrested him.

Govin was also a suspect in a burglary that occurred on April 22 in which he entered a residence under construction on Warrington Road by cutting a hole in the fence and removed approximately 100 electrical boxes, according to police.

Also taken from the construction site was a black Artic Cat ATV, farm equipment, and building materials.

Cichocki was arrested and charged with Theft (Felony)-2 counts, Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony), Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass Second Degree, and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. He was arraigned and released on $7,100 unsecured bond.

Govin was arrested and charged with Burglary Third Degree, Theft (Felony) 3 counts, Conspiracy Second Degree, Theft, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass Second Degree, and Criminal Trespass Third Degree- 2 counts. He was arraigned and released on $13,202 unsecured bond.