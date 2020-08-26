Two Charged In Stolen Vessel Case

Two Pennsylvania men face charges in connection with the theft of a Maritime Skiff from Tuckahoe Acres, which ran aground on a sandbar in Indian River Bay.

Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police say the suspects were found in the stranded vessel early last Saturday morning. Other boaters reported the incident.

24-year-old Matthew Tortu and 21-year-old Travis Gooding, both of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, are charged with theft, conspiracy, criminal mischief and with boating violations.

Tips about fish, wildlife and boating violations may be reported to Natural Resources Police at 302-739-4580.