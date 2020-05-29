Two charged, several more arrested in Georgetown drug investigation

24-year-old Rahman K. Miller Jr., of Millsboro, and 24-year-old Josiah A. Townsend, of Laurel, DE – Delaware State Police (Left to Right)

Two were arrested on a slew of charges and several more were detained following a large scale drug investigation where police located heroin, cocaine, and other illicit substances in Georgetown.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday troopers observed a Saturn Vue failing to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Downs and Wilson Road in Georgetown.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 24-year-old Rahman K. Miller Jr. of Millsboro, and passenger, 24-year-old Josiah A. Townsend of Laurel, when an odor of marijuana was detected.

A computer inquiry revealed that Miller did not have a valid driver’s license. A search of Miller was conducted and police located 6.35 grams of crack cocaine, 4.02 grams of powder cocaine, 10 bags of heroin (approximately .07 grams), 3 oxycodone pills, over $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and drug paraphernalia.

Police then searched Townsend and found 39 bags of heroin (approximately .273 grams), 3.77 grams of crack cocaine, 48 grams of powder cocaine, over $300 in suspected drug proceeds, and drug paraphernalia.

Located inside the vehicle was approximately 0.84 grams of marijuana.

Miller was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (4 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Without a Valid License, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Stop At a Stop Sign. He was arraigned and released on $8040.00 unsecured bond.

Townsend was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (3 counts), Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. He was arraigned and released on $6030.00 unsecured bond.

As a result of the investigation, the Sussex Drug Unit obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 18000 block of Downs Road in Georgetown.

Authorities responded to the residence and executed the search warrant where 17 people were located and detained. A search of the residence led to the discovery of 8.84 grams of marijuana, 4 bags of heroin (approximately .042 grams), and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the search warrant, five adults were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released on their own recognizance.