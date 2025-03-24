Two Charged with 2nd Degree Murder after Death Investigation in Dover

Two Dover men have been arrested for murder and other offenses after a death investigation last week in Dover. Last Thursday Delaware State Police were called to Wyoming Mill Road to check on the welfare of a resident following a report from a healthcare facility that caused concern for the resident’s safety and well-being. Troopers found the resident, 77 year old Lynda Carson-Fizer, dead with physical injuries.

During the investigation police learned that Carson-Fizer had been assaulted by an acquaintance during an argument on March 17th, The acquaintance, 38 year old Brandon Holland and another man – 43 year old Edward Jobes – then left the residence – leaving the victim with no means to care for herself or seek aid for her injuries.

Both Holland and Jobes were arrested Sunday and charged with 2nd degree murder. Holland is also charged with criminal contempt and is being held at SCI in default of a $1,001,000 cash bond. Jobes is also at SCI in default of a $1-million cash bond. If you have information – contact Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.