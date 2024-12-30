Two Charged With Assault, Disorderly Conduct Following Fight at at High School Basketball Game

Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office have charged two individuals–both from Easton, Maryland with assault and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident during a basketball game at St. Michaels High School. The individuals facing those charges include 60-year-old Leonard Darnell Bell and 22-year-old Kasai Jermaine Thompson. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, On December 19th, deputies were dispatched to St. Michaels High School for a fight that began during the high school boys’ basketball game. According to reports, hard play on the court escalated to an altercation between players, leading to adults in the stands entering the court with Bell and Thompson assaulting players from the opposing team. Coaches were able to separate the players and control the crowd prior to deputies arriving, with the opposing team secured on their bus and the local team seated in the gymnasium. Two juvenile players from the opposing team complained of being assaulted by adults from the stands. Deputies were able to identify Bell and Thompson through school security video as suspects and charges were obtained through the District Court Commissioner. Both were served their charges and are awaiting court hearings. Deputies were assisted by the Maryland State Police and the St. Michaels Police Department.

Additional Information from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office:

The safety of our student-athletes and spectators is our top priority. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate adult interference at sporting events or violence of any kind in our schools or community, and we are taking this matter very seriously. Anyone with any additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, on our Facebook page; Talbot County Sheriff’s Office or on our website; talbotsheriff.org.