Two Charged with Felony Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop Near Seaford

Image courtesy DSP

Two men have been charged with felony drug offenses after a traffic stop on Saturday near Seaford. Delaware State Police spotted a BMW with improper window tinting and stopped the vehicle on Dove Road. Police identified the driver as 26 year old Lyn Deputy of Bridgeville and passenger as 25 year old Lemuel Hurst of Seaford. Troopers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and saw suspected drugs in plain sight. A search of the car turned up cocaine, heroin and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $700 in suspected drug proceeds. Both are charged with 2 counts each of felony drug possession and other offenses. Hurst was released on bail. Deputy is being held in default of a secured bond.

Lyn Deputy

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating a Vehicle with Improper Window Tinit

No Person Shall Operate an Unsafe Motor Vehicle Upon a Highway

Deputy was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $62,400 secured bond.

Lemuel Hurst

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Hurst was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released after posting bail on $64,100 secured bond.