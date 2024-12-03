Two Charged with Gun & Drug Offenses after Seaford Drug Investigation

Two people have been arrested following a drug investigation in Seaford. The Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a Brickyard Road residence in Seaford on November 27th after a month-long investigation into illegal distribution of drugs by 36 year old Katie Dilworth of Seaford. Dilworth was seen driving away from the residence and was arrested during a traffic stop after an alprazolam pill was found in the center console. At the residence, 37 year old King Gray of Laurel was seen walking away with a child and stopped. He was found with over 2 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number. A search of the residence, which was occupied by another child, turned up crack cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

Dilworth and Gray were both arrested and taken to Troop 4, where they were charged with multiple crimes.

Katie Dilworth was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Driving while Suspended or Revoked

Dilworth was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.

King Gray was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm within 10 years of a Felony Conviction (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Gray was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $127,400 cash bond.