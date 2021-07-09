Two Charged with Weapons & Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

Two man have been arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop by Delaware State Police near Magnolia. Police spotted a Corolla with an expired tag in the area of Peachtree Run and Irish Hill Road and smelled marijuana as they contacted the driver, 22 year old Xavier Daniels of Milford and 21 year old Thomas Hoskins of Felton. A search of the car turned up a loaded handgun and a bag containing marijuana. Both face drug and weapons charges – Daniels was released on an unsecured bond. Hoskins is at SCI in default of a secured bond.