Two Crashes in Area of Route 24 & Plantations Road in Lewes Thursday

Image courtesy DelDOT traffic camera

Lewes and Rehoboth Beach fire and EMS responded to a crash Thursday just before 11:30 at the intersection of Route 24 and Plantations Road. Delaware State Police say a Nissan driven by an 87 year old Millsboro woman made a left turn from Route 24 onto Plantations Road and collided with a westbound Honda driven by a 45 year old Millsboro man. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with possible injuries – the driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

Police say a second crash about 30 minutes later occurred on Plantations Road when a Toyota made a U-turn in front of a Chevy SUV. There were no injuries in the collision, but the driver of the Toyota was cited for an improper U-turn.