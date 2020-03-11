Two critical following fire at Delaware City Refinery

Delaware City Refinery – DelDOT via Shore News Beacon

Two are in critical condition following a fire at the Delaware City Refinery.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, first responders were dispatched to the Delaware City Refinery on Wrangle Hill Road near Delaware City shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of two burn patients.

New Castle County paramedics, fire company medical staff, and the Delaware State Police medical helicopter treated and flew two injured workers to the Christiana Hospital.

Deputy fire marshals were notified and responded to the refinery and to the Christiana Hospital to obtain the facts of the incident.

Two workers sustained burns and were listed in critical condition. Both are being assessed at the hospital for their injuries at Crozer Burn Center in Upland, Pennsylvania.

The fire remains under investigation.