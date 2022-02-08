UPDATED: Two Dead & 3 Injured after Crash Near Felton

UPDATED – 2/8/22 – 11:30am – Delaware State Police have identified the two victims who died during a Sunday night fatal motor-vehicle crash on Irish Hill Road as Cheryl Hagens-Brandl, 36, of Magnolia who was driving the Hyundai and Christopher A. Tunis, 18, of Milford who was driving the Toyota.

==========================================================================

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Sunday evening near Felton that left two people dead. Police say a Hyundai was eastbound on Irish Hill Road in the area of Blaine Drive around 6pm when the driver of a westbound Toyota went to pass a truck in front of them – pulling into the path of the Hyundai. Both drivers tried to avoid a crash, but struck head-on.

The 36 year old female driver of the Hyundai was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene – two passengers in the Hyundai were treated for injuries at BayHealth-Kent Campus.

The 18 year old male driver of the Toyota was not properly restrained and died from his injuries at the BayHealth-Kent Campus. A passenger in the Toyota was treated for injuries at BayHealth-Kent Campus as well.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Master Corporal Booth of the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.