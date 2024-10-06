UPDATED: Two Dead, 4 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 13 Near Seaford

A crash just after 1:30 Sunday morning left two people dead north of Seaford. Delaware State Police a Honda Pilot was traveling northbound in the southbound lane on Route 13 south of Cannon Road and collided head on with a Nissan Rogue that was southbound.

Police say two passengers in the Nissan – a 22 year old man from North Carolina and an 18 year old woman from Pennsylvania were pronounced dead at the scene. The 22 year old male driver of the Nissan from Washington, DC and an 18 year old woman rear passenger from Bethesda were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 24 year old Georgetown man was hospitalized with serious injuries and impairment is suspected to be a factor. A 40 year old male passenger in the Honda, also from Georgetown, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Cpl Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Additional information and statement from UMES: The four people in the Nissan Rogue were students at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, MD.