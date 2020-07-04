Two Dead, Two Injured in Friday Night Crash on Mt Joy Road Near Millsboro

A crash on Mount Joy Road Friday night just after 6:30 has left two people dead. Delaware State Police a Toyota driven by an 18 year old man from Georgetown and an Explorer driven by a 29 year old man from Selbyville collided in the area of Lawson Road east of Millsboro. Police say the driver of the Explorer swerved and used his brakes to avoid the crash. Both drivers were properly restrained. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The driver of Explorer was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries as was a rear female passenger from Millsboro. A 72 year old man from Millsboro in the front passenger seat of the Ford was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing.