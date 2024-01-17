Two Delaware Bills Aims to Bring Accountability, Transparency to Campaign Finance Contributions and Reporting

Today, state Representative Eric Morrison filed two bills aimed at increasing public trust and providing accountability and transparency to candidate campaign finance reporting. HB 291 would make it easier to identify illegal campaign contribution activity by requiring a donor’s employer names and job titles in campaign finance reports, prevent candidates from donating prohibited contributions to charitable organizations, and require the Delaware Department of Elections to provide a telephone number and online form for reporting suspected campaign finance violations. The other bill–House Bill 292–would require the DoE to review every political committee contribution and expense report for possible violations regarding contributions or expenses, usually resulting in error and note on the public website if the department has reviewed the report or if it is pending review. Morrison said HB 292 would bring additional accountability to both governmental agencies and elected officials and those seeking office. HB 291 and HB 292 have been assigned to the House Administration Committee for consideration.