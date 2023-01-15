Two Die in Roxana-area Crash Saturday Night
January 15, 2023/
Two people are dead after a crash just after 9 Saturday night near Roxana. Delaware State Police say the 28 year old driver of a Chevy pickup truck was westbound on Roxana Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control in a curve. He swerved and began skidding sideways and overturned several times striking a small tree and a parked pickup in a driveway and an attached garage of the same residence. Neither the driver nor a 3 year old female passenger – both from Selbyville – were properly restrained. The child was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The investigation is continuing.
Posted in 28 year old man, 3 year old girl, crash, DSP, pickup truck into garage, roxana, Roxana Road, Selbyville