Two Die in Roxana-area Crash Saturday Night

Two people are dead after a crash just after 9 Saturday night near Roxana. Delaware State Police say the 28 year old driver of a Chevy pickup truck was westbound on Roxana Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control in a curve. He swerved and began skidding sideways and overturned several times striking a small tree and a parked pickup in a driveway and an attached garage of the same residence. Neither the driver nor a 3 year old female passenger – both from Selbyville – were properly restrained. The child was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The investigation is continuing.