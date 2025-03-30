Two Donation Drives to Benefit Food Bank of Delaware – April 1st & 3rd

Next week members of the Delaware Democratic Caucus will hold donation drives to benefit the Food Bank of Delaware. Officials say the Food Bank of Delaware is facing cuts coming from the USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program because of Trump Administration cuts to the USDA. Officials estimate Delaware will see the cancellation of about 750,000 pounds of food expected to be delivered to the Food Bank of Delaware between April and July. Two donation drives will be held – one upstate in the Newark-area on Tuesday, April 1st – the other at the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford location on Thursday, April 3rd from 6 to 8pm.

Additional information from the DE Democratic Caucus release:

severe cut to their food supply. On Tuesday, April 1st, Newark-area members of the Delaware House Democrats will be teaming up with the Food Bank of Delaware to host a donation drive and raise awareness of the recent

Milford location on Thursday, April 3 from 6-8 p.m. Milford-area state senators will hold a similar donation drive at the Food Bank’son Thursday, April 3 from 6-8 p.m.

Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). It supplies essential items to food banks across the country, such as fresh produce, dairy, protein and shelf-stable items. More than 50% of the food distributed by the Food Bank of Delaware in February came from the USDA’s(TEFAP). It supplies essential items to food banks across the country, such as fresh produce, dairy, protein and shelf-stable items.

The Trump Administration’s cuts to the USDA have resulted in the cancellation of 750,000 pounds of food, equating to about 900,000 meals, meant to be delivered to the Food Bank of Delaware between April and July 2025.

“One in 8 Delawareans is food insecure. And in recent months, rising costs have led to an increased demand for the Food Bank of Delaware’s services. As a regular volunteer at the Food Bank, I have seen this with my own eyes,” said Rep. Eric Morrison, the event’s organizer.

“Without the regular support from the USDA that they rely on, the Food Bank will not be able to feed all of the Delawareans in need. That is just a fact. Now is the time that we must band together and do what we can to assist the Food Bank and our neighbors in need. Whether you can donate food, money, or your time – anything and everything helps right now.”

most-needed food items . These include hot and cold cereals, peanut butter, canned fruits, canned meats, canned vegetables, and rice/pasta. The elected officials will be volunteering at the Food Bank Tuesday evening, and invite members of the public to take the opportunity to drop off some of the Food Bank’s. These include hot and cold cereals, peanut butter, canned fruits, canned meats, canned vegetables, and rice/pasta.

“We are a state of neighbors here in Delaware. During challenging times, we always work together to help meet the needs of our community. The support of our community is needed now more than ever,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky.

“Our primary goal remains to meet the needs of our neighbors facing food insecurity. People are relying on us. Despite the uncertainty, we will continue to do what we have always done – serve our community.”

accepts financial donations. The Food Bank also accepts food donations at their Newark and Milford locations Monday through Friday during drop off hours. For those who are unable to donate food items, the Food Bank of Delaware alsoThe Food Bank also accepts food donations at their Newark and Milford locations Monday through Friday during

www.fbd.org/get-involved/ . For more information on how to donate to or volunteer with the Food Bank of Delaware, visit

Delaware Senator Chris Coons is also looking for additional information on USDA cancellation of Emergency Food Assistance: