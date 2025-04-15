Two Dover Men Arrested for Drug & Gun Offenses

Two Dover men have been arrested on felony gun and drug charges following warrant searches at two residences on Wednesday, April 9th. Delaware State Police say Kent County Drug Unit and Governor’s Task Force members along with SORT officers went into a house on Harmony Lane and one on State Circle after an investigation of 36 year old Ian and 34 year old Jaaron Tolson for illegal drug distribution from the properties.

Before executing the search warrant on State Circle, detectives saw a red Cadillac Escalade, driven by Jaaron Tolson, leave the residence. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the Cadillac, and Jaaron Tolson was taken into custody without incident. Ian Tolson was taken into custody at the Harmony Lane residence without incident.

A search of the State Circle property led to the discovery of the following items:

2 – 9mm handguns and ammunition

Stolen .45 caliber handgun and ammunition

Approximately .02 grams of crack cocaine

Digital scale

A search of the Harmony Lane property led to the discovery of the following items:

9mm handgun and ammunition

Approximately 34.30 grams of crack cocaine

Digital scale

A computer inquiry revealed Ian Tolson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition. He was arrested and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below: arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $105,500 cash bond.

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Drug Conviction (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony) – 2 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A computer inquiry revealed Jaaron Tolson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition. He was arrested and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below: arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $77,000 cash bond.

Possession of a Firearm Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Drug Conviction (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony) – 2 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Prescription without a Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia