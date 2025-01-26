Two Dover Men Arrested on Drug Charges after Search

Two Dover men were arrested last week after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Gunning Bedford Drive in Dover on Thursday. The warrant was obtained following an investigation of 36 year old Dante Durham and the distribution of illegal drugs from the property. During the search, 48 year old Ernie Washington tossed a bag containing drugs out a window which was recovered by detectives and police say there was a child in the residence when the two men were arrested.

The search turned up the following:

Approximately 73.36 grams of cocaine

Approximately 22.38 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 566.65 grams of marijuana

Approximately 0.69 grams of heroin

22 suboxone strips

Digital scales

$8,049 is suspected drug proceed

After completing the search, Durham and Washington were taken to Troop 3, where they were charged with multiple felony offenses.

Dante Durham was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Durham was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,750 cash bond.

Ernie Washington was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Washington was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,750 cash bond.