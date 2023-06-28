Two Dover Teens Arrested for Attempted Theft of Vehicle; Other Offenses

Two teenage boys have been arrested for trying to steal a vehicle in the area of Whiteoak Road and Spruance Road in Dover. City Police say that at 2:42 this morning, they received a report that the vehicle’s alarm was going off and that it appeared damage was done to it. Officers checked the area and saw two teens leaving the backyard of a home wearing dark clothing and getting into an Uber vehicle. Officers stopped the Uber, but the teens ran away. Police caught both teens–a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old and found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen. Police also found that they had tools commonly used in thefts of vehicles. Both were processed and arraigned and face several charges.