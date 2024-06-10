Two Dover Teens Arrested on Robbery Charges

Two teen boys from Dover have been arrested on robbery charges after an incident Sunday just after 6pm. Dover Police were called for a robbery on a walking path off Mifflin Road. The victim told police he was walking and approached by two suspects – one with a handgun – who demanded several items, which the victim handed over. Police spotted the suspects in the Village of Westover park area, but they ran when officers contacted them. Both were arrested a short time later – a loaded handgun was found on the path where the suspects ran.

The suspects – aged 16 and 17 – were transported to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned and charged with the following:

Robbery First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm/Ammo by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Conspiracy Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Both suspects were committed to Stevenson House Detention Facility on $56,000 cash bail.



