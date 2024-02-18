Two Dover Teens Charged with Attempted Vehicle Theft

Delaware State Police were called to a home on Nobles Pond Crossing in Dover for a report of two suspicious males dressed in black attempting to break into vehicles. Police searched the neighborhood and spotted a Kia with a shattered window parked in a driveway. Troopers found the rear window was shattered and the ignition was ripped out. They spotted two males in all black at Colt Lane and Peacock Place who ran as the trooper attempted to contact them. A 13 year old finally stopped and was arrested. The 14 year old was found running on Station View Drive and arrested. Both teens are each charged with multiple felony crimes:

Attempted to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Resisting Arrest

Tampering with Vehicle

Both teens were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released into the custody of his parent.