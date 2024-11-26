Two Drivers Cited in Georgetown Crash Monday Evening on Park Avenue

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Monday evening at the intersection of Park Avenue and Springfield Road. Georgetown and Greenwood emergency personnel were called just after 6:15 for a crash involving two vehicles – a Camaro and Ford Escape. Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that both drivers are from Georgetown and were cited – the 31 year old driver of the Escape was cited for driving without a valid license and no insurance. The 19 year old driver of the Camaro was cited for failure to remain stopped, driving without a valid license and no insurance.