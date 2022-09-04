Two DSU Students Shot During Robbery on Campus

University Police are investigating a robbery that sent two Delaware State University students to the hospital with gunshot wounds. DSU officials say just after 1am Saturday the students were outside the Wellness and Recreation Center when the incident occurred. Also on Saturday, DSU held it’s first home football game of the season – amid additional security, which will be present at all home games. There were no problems during Saturday’s football game against Union. On Tuesday, University President Tony Allen says a forum will be held to provide any updates on the shooting and to hear from students. There have been no arrests.