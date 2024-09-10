Two Easton HS Students Arrested after Assault in the School

Two students at Easton High School were arrested today after an assault at the school. The School Resource Officer was alerted to an assault in the school just after noon. With assistance from the school administrative staff, Talbot County State’s Attorney, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office identified two students who were arrested and also identified two victims of the assault – one an Easton High School staff member and the other juvenile student, who was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault and other offenses.

Easton High School was placed on a brief lock down during the incident by the school’s administrative staff.