Two Employees of Group Home in Trappe, MD Arrested for Abuse of Resident

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has arrested two individuals for abuse that occurred at a group home on Krismor Court in Trappe, Maryland in April. 43-year-old Shalonda Reid of Cambridge and 34-year-old Paul Horsey of Dover face several criminal charges stemming from the investigation. The group home houses 3 special needs, non-verbal adults who require around the clock care. On the morning of April 23rd, a staff member found one of the residents bound by his hands and

feet inside the resident’s bedroom. Investigation revealed the resident had been tied up for more than six or more hours; from the late evening hours of April 22nd and into the early morning hours of April 23rd. Delaware State Police arrested Horsey at his home in Dover on May 15th. Horsey will have an extradition hearing in Delaware before being returned to Maryland for his initial appearance in District Court. Reid was arrested at her home in Cambridge on May 15th and transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility where she had her initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Reid was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Paul Horsey

Shalonda Reid