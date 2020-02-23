Two found dead in parking lot in Frederica

Delaware State Police are currently conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead in a parking lot in Frederica.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, just after 4 p.m., Saturday troopers were dispatched to the parking lot off of Cooper Avenue, Bowers Beach, Frederica.

55-year-old Kenneth J. Bowers and his wife, 40-year-old Lysandra C. Bowers, both of Frederica, were pronounced deceased at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

A handgun has been recovered from the scene and there is no concerns for public safety at this time, police said.

The two have been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective M. Ryde at 302-741-2730 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.