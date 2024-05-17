Two Hartly Men Charged with Drug Offenses after 2-month Investigation

Two Hartly men have been arrested after a two-month long drug investigation. Delaware State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Slaughter Station Road in Hartly on Thursday and arrested 32 year old Joshua Bryant and the property owner, 58 year old Shawn Haley who were both at the house. The search turned up over 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

Bryant faces multiple drug and other offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bryant was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,500 secured bond.

Haley is charged with the following offenses:

Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)

Maintain Any Place for Unlawful Conduct

.

Haley was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,500 secured bond.

.