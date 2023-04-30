Two Indicted for Murder after October Home Invasion & Shooting in Seaford

A Milford man and two juveniles from Seaford have been arrested in connection with an October home invasion and shooting death on West Stein Highway in Seaford. Delaware State Police identified 20 year old Trent Ingalls of Milford and a 17 year old and 15 year old both from Seaford as suspects – and last week Ingalls and the 17 year old were indicted by a Sussex County Grand jury for murder. The 17 year old was arrested Wednesday at his home. Ingalls was arrested during a traffic stop in Vermont and is being held on a fugitive warrant pending extradition to Delaware. The 15 year old turned himself in to police.

The investigation determined five suspects made forced entry through the rear door of the residence. Once inside, the suspects brandished handguns and went directly to the victim’s bedroom where he and the female victim were located, and demanded an unknown item. The male victim, 19 year old Carl Pedone Jr., was shot inside his bedroom and the female victim, also 19, was shot in the leg while seated on a chair in the same room. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released. Also, inside the residence at the time of this incident was an infant child and two other adults that also reside at this address. They were not injured during the incident.

The 17 year old was transported to Troop 5 and charged with:

Murder First Degree (Felony)- 2 Counts

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 4 Counts

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Home Invasion (Felony)

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

The 17-year-old juvenile male was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $782,000 cash bond.

Once he’s returned to Delaware, 20 year old Trent Ingalls will be charged with:

Murder First Degree (Felony)- 2 Counts

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 4 Counts

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Home Invasion (Felony)

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

The 15-year-old juvenile male turned himself into Troop 5. He was processed and charged with:

Murder First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 4 Counts

Home Invasion (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)

The 15 year-old juvenile male was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on a $527,000 cash bond.

Two suspects have not been identified at this time.

