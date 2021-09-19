Two Injured After Leading DSP on Chase Near Millsboro

Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash on Mount Joy Road after a chase. Delaware State Police in a marked patrol vehicle were behind a Hyundai traveling above the posted speed on Gravel Hill Road. At a 4-way stop intersection on Gravel Hill Road the driver signaled to turn right onto Morris Mill Road, but abruptly turned left onto Mount Joy Road. The trooper activated the emergency equipment, but the driver sped off – passed another vehicle and crashed into a utility pole and overturned and struck a tree. The 30 year old driver from Milton was not properly restrained and flown to Christiana Medical Center. A 28 year old female passenger from Milton was wearing a seat belt and also flown to Christiana. Charges are pending against the driver and include 2nd degree vehicular assault, disregarding a police officers signal, speeding, reckless driving, and other traffic related offenses.