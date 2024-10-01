Two Injured in Crash at Entrance to Rehoboth Beach Plaza

Rehoboth Beach VFC emergency personnel were called for a crash at Route 1 and the Rehoboth Beach Plaza just after noon on Monday. Rehoboth Beach Police say the driver of a Lexus was leaving the parking lot when the driver suddenly accelerated, leaving the parking lot into green space and striking a tree and rolling over.

The occupants of the car – an 80 year old woman and 79 year old man – both from Rehoboth Beach – had to be extricated from the car. Both were taken to hospitals – one was flown to Christiana Hospital – the other transported by ambulance to Beebe Medical Center – for unknown injuries.

The investigation is continuing.