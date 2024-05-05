Two Injured in Crash Friday Afternoon Near Laurel

A crash Friday afternoon just before 2 sent two people to area hospitals. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the 38 year old driver of a Toyota was westbound on Laurel Road and attempting to turn left onto Lowes Crossing Road when he was rear-ended by a box truck.

Police say both drivers were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The 49 year old driver of the box truck , from Columbia, MD, was cited for inattentive driving.