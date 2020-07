Two people were injured after a single vehicle crash Friday night near Killens Pond State Park. Delaware State Police say a Tahoe, driven by a 40 year old man from Camden-Wyoming struck a tree at the intersection of Killens Pond Road and Scrap Tavern Road. Neither the driver or 44 year old female passenger from Magnolia were properly restrained – both were taken to an area hospital. When released from the hospital, the driver will face charges including 1st degree vehicular assault and DUI.