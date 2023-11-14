Two Injured in Crash South of Dagsboro

A crash just after 3 Monday morning between a tractor trailer and a Ford Explorer is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. Police say both vehicles were northbound on Route 113 south of Dagsboro, when the Explorer, driven by a 28 year old man from Vineland, NJ, struck the left rear tires of the tractor trailer causing the Explorer to overturn. The driver and a 27 year old female passenger refused medical treatment – two other passengers in the Explorer – a 30 year old man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and a 9 year old girl was hospitalized with critical injuries. The driver of the rig was not injured.