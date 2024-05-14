Two Injured in Crash West of Federalsburg

May 14, 2024/Mari Lou

hannity-promo

A vehicle crash Monday morning west of Federalsburg is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were called to the area of Pepper Road on Route 318 just after 6:30 and learned that the driver of a pickup was westbound on the shoulder trying to pass about 6 cars when the pickup crashed with a Jeep that was eastbound on Route 318. Both drivers were flown to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

bill-o
Posted in , , , , , , ,