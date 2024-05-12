Two Injured in DUI Crash Near Frankford

Image courtesy DSP

Two people were injured in a crash Saturday night near Frankford. Delaware State Police say a Subaru was northbound on Route 113 in the left lane – and a Mazda was backing out of a private driveway. The Subaru struck the back of the Mazda and left the scene – the Subaru was located a short time later unoccupied.

A search of the area turned up the driver, identified as 51 year old Thomas Milligan of Frankford who showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The occupants of the Mazda, a 19-year-old man from Frankford, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and released. A 30-year-old man from Frankford was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Milligan was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

4 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Offense DUI (Felony) Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury

Failure to Report a Collision Resulting in Injury

Failure to Provide Information at a Collision Scene

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession

Milligan was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,850 cash bond.