Two Injured in DUI Crash Near Frankford
Two people were injured in a crash Saturday night near Frankford. Delaware State Police say a Subaru was northbound on Route 113 in the left lane – and a Mazda was backing out of a private driveway. The Subaru struck the back of the Mazda and left the scene – the Subaru was located a short time later unoccupied.
A search of the area turned up the driver, identified as 51 year old Thomas Milligan of Frankford who showed signs of impairment and was arrested.
The occupants of the Mazda, a 19-year-old man from Frankford, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and released. A 30-year-old man from Frankford was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Milligan was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:
- 4th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
- Failure to Report a Collision Resulting in Injury
- Failure to Provide Information at a Collision Scene
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession
Milligan was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,850 cash bond.