Two Injured in Fire Thursday Night southwest of Seaford

A residential fire Thursday night southwest of Seaford that injured two is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Firefighters from Blades and Seaford were called just after 7:30pm for a fire on Grist Lane. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire on the first floor of the home.

With help from neighbors, the occupants were able to escape the blaze. A female victim was treated for minor injuries – a male victim was flown to Christiana Care Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators determined the fire began on the first floor – the cause remains under investigation. Firefighters were on the scene for over 5 hours. Damage is estimated at $500,000.

Firefighters from Seaford were called back to Grist Lane just before 5am for fire showing from the garage. Firefighters were on the scene for just under an hour.