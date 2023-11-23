Two Injured in Head-on Crash Near Harbeson

A head-on crash on Hollymount Road near Indian Mission Road just after 6:30 Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Delaware State Police say a 21 year old Lewes man driving a Sebring crossed the center line colliding with an Edge driven by a 52 year old Lewes woman. Both were hospitalized with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Sebring has an active warrant for 2nd degree vehicular assault, DUI and other offenses.