Two Injured in Lincoln Area Crash Saturday Night

October 3, 2021/Mari Lou

southern-states

Two people were taken to area hospitals after a vehicle crash, which also injured a pedestrian just after 8 last night near Lincoln. Delaware State Police were called to Fleatown Road for an accident involving two pickup trucks – a 2004 F-150 and a 2018 F-350 and a 72 year old female pedestrian who was struck by one of the trucks. Police say the driver of the 2004 F-150 pickup and the pedestrian were transported with minor injuries. Police say the operator of the 2004 pickup is suspected of driving under the influence. The investigation is continuing.

