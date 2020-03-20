Two injured in Marydel house fire

Two were hospitalized following a fire that tore through a home in Marydel.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. at home in the 3800 block of Sandy Bend Road east of Marydel.

The Marydel Fire Company responded to the fire along with other local fire companies.

Two people were transported to the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Deputy fire marshals conducted the investigation. The fire was caused by a malfunction inside the chimney for a wood stove. The embers ignited surrounding structural wood framing for the roof.

Fire damage was estimated at $25,000.