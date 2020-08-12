Two Injured In Milton Crash

A two-vehicle wreck sent two people to the hospital Tuesday.

Delaware State Police say a vehicle heading westbound on Route 9 turned left at Harbeson Road into the path of an eastbound pick-up truck.

A passenger in the car, a 20-year-old woman from New Providence Pennsylvania, was taken first to Beebe Medical Center, then transferred to Christiana Hospital with possibly life threatening injuries. The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Willow Street Pennsylvania, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old Laurel man who was driving the pick-up truck was not hurt.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.