Two Injured in Rehoboth Motorcycle Crash Friday Night

Two people were injured when the motorcycle they were riding rear-ended a minibus on Route 1 in the area of Bay Vista Road Friday night just after 9:30. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a motorcycle was northbound on Coastal Highway in the right lane. The operator failed to see a minibus that was stopped for a red light in the same lane and for unknown reasons the motorcycle operator failed to slow and collided with the minibus. The operator and passenger from the motorcycle were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.