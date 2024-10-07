Two Injured in Route 113 Crash Friday Night

A crash Friday night just before 10 sent two people to area hospitals. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the 66 year old Millsboro man driving a Mustang crossed the northbound lanes of Route 113 at Avenue of Honor into the path of a Honda Pilot in the northbound lanes. Police say the Pilot, driven by a 36 year old man from Georgetown, collided with the passenger side of the Mustang. The driver of the Mustang was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition – charges are pending.

The driver of the Pilot was not injured, but a female front seat passenger was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Pilot was cited for driving without a valid license.