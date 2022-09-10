Two Injured in Route 50 Crash in Easton

Two people were injured in a crash on Route 50 at Airport Road at Easton Friday afternoon. Easton Police say a pickup truck was making a left turn on a green arrow when he was struck by a Tahoe driven by a 27 year old Preston man. The Tahoe was passing stopped vehicles along the shoulder at a high rate of speed when he collided with the pickup. The Tahoe rolled several times – coming to a stop in a field. The driver was ejected and is in critical but stable condition at Shock Trauma. The driver of the pickup – a 59 year old Easton man was treated at Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.